Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 82,693 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

