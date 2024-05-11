Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,821 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. HSBC cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $76.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

