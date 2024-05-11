Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,682,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,114,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,665,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

