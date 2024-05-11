Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned 6.34% of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GEMD opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.