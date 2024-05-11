Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $346.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.03 and a 200-day moving average of $343.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

