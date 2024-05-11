Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.76. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.