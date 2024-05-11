Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.29 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

