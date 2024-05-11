Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,015,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GLOV opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $866.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.