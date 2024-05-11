Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

