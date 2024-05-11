Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $178.51 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

