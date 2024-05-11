Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 50,366 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $45.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

