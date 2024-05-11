Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.41. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

