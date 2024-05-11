Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $21.26 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

