Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $586,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,504 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $182.08 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $184.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day moving average of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,416 shares of company stock worth $9,804,298 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.