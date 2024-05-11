PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 959,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4,484.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 707,903 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 127.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 869,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,845,000 after purchasing an additional 487,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $60,006,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

