Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.70.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on POW

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:POW traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$40.12. 1,949,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,522. The stock has a market cap of C$23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.61. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.