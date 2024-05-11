PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $314.57

PotCoin (POT) traded 160.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $314.57 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 111.5% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.87 or 0.00133230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011605 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

