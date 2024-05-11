Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) PT Lowered to $15.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTLO. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Portillo's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTLO

Portillo’s Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.