Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Popular has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Popular has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Popular to earn $10.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

BPOP traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. Popular has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $90.99.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BPOP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

