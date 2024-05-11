Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $432.33 million and approximately $79.58 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL) was first traded on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.45952984 USD and is down -19.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $78,016,973.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

