PolyPid’s (PYPD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

PolyPid Price Performance

PolyPid stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $22.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80). Equities analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

PolyPid Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PYPD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of PolyPid at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.