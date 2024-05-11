PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.

MYPS opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 90.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 697,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 331,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 243,826 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

