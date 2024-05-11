Piper Sandler Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $18.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of HOOD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,466,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 1.74. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock worth $38,927,267. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6,764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 62,708 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

