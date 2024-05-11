Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.50

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 98969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 82.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 136,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $6,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

See Also

