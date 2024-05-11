Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Acquires £149.93 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs acquired 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($188.35).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £210,605.14 ($264,579.32).

Phoenix Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PHNX stock opened at GBX 520.50 ($6.54) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 511.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72. The company has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,717.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 587 ($7.37).

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 26.65 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is -37,857.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 445 ($5.59) to GBX 525 ($6.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 739 ($9.28) to GBX 650 ($8.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 614.60 ($7.72).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Further Reading

