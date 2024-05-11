PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

PHINIA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PHINIA to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. PHINIA has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PHINIA will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHINIA

PHINIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.