Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.12. 14,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 150,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $710.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 143.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 38.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,873,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 520,697 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

