PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Gap Up to $17.65

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $19.24. PetIQ shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 57,011 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PETQ shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get PetIQ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PetIQ

PetIQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $542.69 million, a PE ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.68.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.22. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $219.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.70 million. Research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PetIQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 50.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ

(Get Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.