Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 782,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,947. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perrigo

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $544,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.