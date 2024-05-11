Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPL traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,792. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The firm has a market cap of C$29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.17.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0400751 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

