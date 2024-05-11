Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.501 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 1,711,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,906. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

