Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 129,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average is $154.89. The stock has a market cap of $360.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

