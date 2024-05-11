Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Avi Zeevi Sells 10,116 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,723.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PAYO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 2,233,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.77.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
