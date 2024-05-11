Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PYCR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.53.

Shares of PYCR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 1,769,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,313. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 709,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 16.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

