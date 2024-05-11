Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $143.27 million and $2.42 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002188 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 143,253,496 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.