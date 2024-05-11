Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.56.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDCO

Patterson Companies Trading Down 3.8 %

PDCO traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.