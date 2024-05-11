Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Trading Up 4.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$24.82 and last traded at C$24.81. 97,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 532,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.75 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.80.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.42 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$508.73 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 39.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.8679707 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$200,450.00. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

