Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE:FNA traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,648. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 217,246 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 57.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after buying an additional 1,225,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paragon 28 by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 66,473 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter worth $444,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

