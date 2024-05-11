Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.32. 1,730,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,061. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after buying an additional 192,149 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 922,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,354,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

