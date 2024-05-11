Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.57 and last traded at C$27.25. 206,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 768,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.3 %

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.72. The stock has a market cap of C$10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -122.73%.

Insider Activity at Pan American Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer bought 17,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$234,621.33. In related news, Director Gillian Winckler bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.02 per share, with a total value of C$51,060.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer purchased 17,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$234,621.33. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.