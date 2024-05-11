Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,121. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.