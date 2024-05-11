Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
PAAS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,121. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
