Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.40. 347,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,658. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.02.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

