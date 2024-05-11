Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,417 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 285,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.