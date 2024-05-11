Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACBGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), reports. The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,433,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074,347. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.