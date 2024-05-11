Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), reports. The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%.

NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,433,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074,347. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

