Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $233,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OXM opened at $109.24 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

