Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Orica’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

Orica Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Beevers bought 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$15.84 ($10.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.07 ($19,866.93). Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

