O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,019.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,089.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,021.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $33,391,813. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

