OptiNose (OPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. OptiNose has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

In other news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,263.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other OptiNose news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $28,310.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,263.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,602 shares of company stock valued at $68,812 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

