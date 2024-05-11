Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Earnings Results

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. Oportun Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 20.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 826,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

