Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.140-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.0 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.26 EPS.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $224.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $86.04 and a 1-year high of $233.84.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.60.

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

